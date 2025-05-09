Persiste el alerta por tormentas para Capital y varias localidades

9 mayo, 2025
WhatsApp Image 2025-05-09 at 08.18.16 (1)

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional informó sobre alertas amarilla por tormentas fuertes para Capital y varias localidades del interior de la provincia de Chaco, durante la jornada

Según el organismo, las localidades bajo alerta amarilla serán afectadas por lluvias y tormentas, algunas localmente fuertes.

Se espera que las mismas estén acompañadas por actividad eléctrica, ocasional caída de granizo, ráfagas y fundamentalmente abundante caída de agua en cortos periodos.

Se esperan valores de precipitación acumulada entre 30 y 80 mm, pudiendo ser superados de manera puntual.

 

  NUBOSIDAD VISIBILIDAD CAMINOS  Viernes 09-05-2025
PRECIPITACIONES (en mm)
07:00 17:00
ZONA METROPOLITANA
RESISTENCIA (Jefatura) Cubierto Normal Regular 61 mm  
PUERTO TIROL Cubierto Normal Intransitable 44 mm  
MAKALLE Cubierto Normal Intransitable 38 mm  
LA VERDE Cubierto Normal Intransitable 48 mm  
LA ESCONDIDA Cubierto Normal Regular Se Aguardan Datos  
COLONIA  BENITEZ Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos  
MARGARITA  BELEN Cubierto Normal Intransitable 66 mm  
ISLA DEL CERRITO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 46 mm  
LAS PALMAS Cubierto Normal Intransitable 56 mm  
PUERTO BERMEJO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 47 mm  
GENERAL VEDIA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 80 mm  
COTE LAI Cubierto Normal Intransitable 02 mm  
CHARADAI Cubierto Normal Intransitable 05 mm  
HORQUILLA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 01 mm  
LA SABANA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 07 mm  
LA VICUÑA Cubierto Normal Intransitable Sin lluvia  
BASAIL Cubierto Normal Intransitable Se Aguardan Datos  
BARRANQUERAS Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos  
PUERTO VILELAS Cubierto Normal Intransitable 55 mm  
ZONA INTERIOR R. SAENZ PEÑA
PRESIDENCIA R. SAENZ PEÑA Cubierto Normal Regular 07 mm  
AVIA TERAI Cubierto Normal Regular Se Aguardan Datos  
NAPENAY Cubierto Normal Intransitable 09 mm  
PCIA. PLAZA Cubierto Normal Regular 09 mm  
MACHAGAI Cubierto Normal Regular 15 mm  
QUITILIPI Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos Se Aguardan Datos  
TACURUZAL Cubierto Normal Intransitable Se Aguardan Datos  
ZONA INTERIOR VILLA ANGELA
VILLA ANGELA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 08 mm  
CORONEL DU GRATY Cubierto Normal Intransitable 05 mm  
LA TIGRA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 03 mm  
CLOTILDE Cubierto Normal Intransitable 12 mm  
SAN BERNARDO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 12 mm  
ENRIQUE URIEN Cubierto Normal Intransitable 42 mm  
SAMUHU Cubierto Normal Intransitable 16 mm  
VILLA BERTHET Cubierto Normal Intransitable 08 mm  
SANTA SYLVINA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 05 mm  
CHOROTIS Cubierto Normal Intransitable 05 mm  
HAUMONIA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 25 mm  
ZONA INTERIOR CHARATA
CHARATA Cubierto Normal Transitable 05 mm  
GENERAL PINEDO Cubierto Normal Transitable 02 mm  
GANCEDO Cubierto Normal Transitable Sin lluvia  
HERMOSO CAMPO Cubierto Normal Transitable 03 mm  
TACO POZO Cubierto Normal Transitable Sin lluvia  
CAMPO LARGO Cubierto Normal Transitable 15 mm  
CORZUELA Cubierto Normal Transitable 07 mm  
LAS BREÑAS Cubierto Normal Transitable 02 mm  
LOS FRENTONES Cubierto Normal Transitable 05 mm  
PAMPA DEL INFIERNO Cubierto Normal Transitable 02 mm  
CONCEPCION DEL BERMEJO Cubierto Normal Transitable 15 mm  
ZONA INTERIOR GENERAL SAN MARTIN
GENERAL SAN MARTIN Cubierto Normal Regular 25 mm  
CIERVO PETISO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 13 mm  
PAMPA ALMIRON Cubierto Normal Intransitable 08 mm  
LA EDUVIGIS Cubierto Normal Intransitable 22 mm  
COLONIA ELISA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 60 mm  
CAPITAN SOLARI Cubierto Normal Intransitable 25 mm  
COLONIA UNIDAS Cubierto Normal Regular 06 mm  
LAS GARCITAS Cubierto Normal Intransitable 37 mm  
LAGUNA LIMPIA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 15 mm  
PCIA. ROCA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 17 mm  
PAMPA DEL INDIO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 20 mm  
SELVA RIO DE ORO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 25 mm  
ZONA INTERIOR JUAN JOSÉ CASTELLI
JUAN JOSE CASTELLI Cubierto Normal Intransitable Se Aguardan Datos  
VILLA RIO BERMEJITO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 02 mm  
MISION NUEVA POMPEYA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 09 mm  
COMANDANCIA FRIAS Cubierto Normal Intransitable 06 mm  
FUERTE ESPERANZA Cubierto Normal Intransitable 05 mm  
MIRAFLORES Cubierto Normal Intransitable 04 mm  
ESPINILLO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 03 mm  
SAUZALITO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 15 mm  
WICHI PINTADO Cubierto Normal Intransitable 10 mm  
TRES ISLETAS Cubierto Normal Intransitable 16 mm  
 
BARRANQUERAS   1.78-Crece.-  
LAS PALMAS      2.00-Crece.-
ISLA DEL CERRITO      1.95-Crece.-
PUERTO BERMEJO      2.53-Crece.-
Observaciones: Localidades Taco Pozo (09-10-2024),Tacuruzal (01-11-2024), Avia Terai (28-11-2024), Hermoso Campo (19-01-2025), La

Escondida (24-04-25), Basail (08-05-25), Seccion Comunicaciones J.J.Castelli (31/03/2025). No funcionan Pluviometros. Localidad Hermoso Campo provee datos de Familia Gomez, vecinos de la Comisaria. No se pudo establecer comunicacion por ningun medio con las localidades de Colonia Benitez, Barranqueras y Quitilipi.

 

Más Noticias

410731w790h494c.jpg

Comienza la veda, de cara a las elecciones legislativas del domingo

9 mayo, 2025
WhatsApp Image 2025-05-08 at 22.20.04

Chaco Puede + La Libertad Avanza cerró su campaña con fuerte respaldo popular y un mensaje claro a la juventud

8 mayo, 2025
MYI4DSG72BFDLGB2GD2E3DKJI4

Perfil de Robert Francis Prevost, el nuevo papa León XIV: un norteamericano con alma andina y vocación reformista

8 mayo, 2025

Te pueden interesar

WhatsApp Image 2025-05-08 at 13.01.35 (1)

Comenzó El Concurso de Oposición y Antecedentes para Cubrir Cargos en la Municipalidad de Resistencia

9 mayo, 2025
DeWatermark.ai_1746796568468

Intentó ingresar drogas a una Comisaría dentro de una cebolla

9 mayo, 2025
177509w850h567c.jpg

Tremendo choque fatal en Goya: un peón rural perdió la vida

9 mayo, 2025
177511w790h444c.webp

La Corte Suprema dejó firme la única condena con prisión de Milagro Sala

9 mayo, 2025
WhatsApp Image 2025-05-09 at 08.18.16 (1)

Persiste el alerta por tormentas para Capital y varias localidades

9 mayo, 2025