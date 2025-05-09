Persiste el alerta por tormentas para Capital y varias localidades
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional informó sobre alertas amarilla por tormentas fuertes para Capital y varias localidades del interior de la provincia de Chaco, durante la jornada
Según el organismo, las localidades bajo alerta amarilla serán afectadas por lluvias y tormentas, algunas localmente fuertes.
Se espera que las mismas estén acompañadas por actividad eléctrica, ocasional caída de granizo, ráfagas y fundamentalmente abundante caída de agua en cortos periodos.
Se esperan valores de precipitación acumulada entre 30 y 80 mm, pudiendo ser superados de manera puntual.
|NUBOSIDAD
|VISIBILIDAD
|CAMINOS
|Viernes 09-05-2025
|PRECIPITACIONES (en mm)
|07:00
|17:00
|ZONA METROPOLITANA
|RESISTENCIA (Jefatura)
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|61 mm
|PUERTO TIROL
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|44 mm
|MAKALLE
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|38 mm
|LA VERDE
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|48 mm
|LA ESCONDIDA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|Se Aguardan Datos
|COLONIA BENITEZ
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|MARGARITA BELEN
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|66 mm
|ISLA DEL CERRITO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|46 mm
|LAS PALMAS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|56 mm
|PUERTO BERMEJO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|47 mm
|GENERAL VEDIA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|80 mm
|COTE LAI
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|02 mm
|CHARADAI
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|05 mm
|HORQUILLA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|01 mm
|LA SABANA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|07 mm
|LA VICUÑA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|Sin lluvia
|BASAIL
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|Se Aguardan Datos
|BARRANQUERAS
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|PUERTO VILELAS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|55 mm
|ZONA INTERIOR R. SAENZ PEÑA
|PRESIDENCIA R. SAENZ PEÑA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|07 mm
|AVIA TERAI
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|Se Aguardan Datos
|NAPENAY
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|09 mm
|PCIA. PLAZA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|09 mm
|MACHAGAI
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|15 mm
|QUITILIPI
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|Se Aguardan Datos
|TACURUZAL
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|Se Aguardan Datos
|ZONA INTERIOR VILLA ANGELA
|VILLA ANGELA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|08 mm
|CORONEL DU GRATY
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|05 mm
|LA TIGRA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|03 mm
|CLOTILDE
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|12 mm
|SAN BERNARDO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|12 mm
|ENRIQUE URIEN
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|42 mm
|SAMUHU
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|16 mm
|VILLA BERTHET
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|08 mm
|SANTA SYLVINA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|05 mm
|CHOROTIS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|05 mm
|HAUMONIA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|25 mm
|ZONA INTERIOR CHARATA
|CHARATA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|05 mm
|GENERAL PINEDO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|02 mm
|GANCEDO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|Sin lluvia
|HERMOSO CAMPO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|03 mm
|TACO POZO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|Sin lluvia
|CAMPO LARGO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|15 mm
|CORZUELA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|07 mm
|LAS BREÑAS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|02 mm
|LOS FRENTONES
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|05 mm
|PAMPA DEL INFIERNO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|02 mm
|CONCEPCION DEL BERMEJO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Transitable
|15 mm
|ZONA INTERIOR GENERAL SAN MARTIN
|GENERAL SAN MARTIN
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|25 mm
|CIERVO PETISO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|13 mm
|PAMPA ALMIRON
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|08 mm
|LA EDUVIGIS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|22 mm
|COLONIA ELISA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|60 mm
|CAPITAN SOLARI
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|25 mm
|COLONIA UNIDAS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Regular
|06 mm
|LAS GARCITAS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|37 mm
|LAGUNA LIMPIA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|15 mm
|PCIA. ROCA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|17 mm
|PAMPA DEL INDIO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|20 mm
|SELVA RIO DE ORO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|25 mm
|ZONA INTERIOR JUAN JOSÉ CASTELLI
|JUAN JOSE CASTELLI
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|Se Aguardan Datos
|VILLA RIO BERMEJITO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|02 mm
|MISION NUEVA POMPEYA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|09 mm
|COMANDANCIA FRIAS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|06 mm
|FUERTE ESPERANZA
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|05 mm
|MIRAFLORES
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|04 mm
|ESPINILLO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|03 mm
|SAUZALITO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|15 mm
|WICHI PINTADO
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|10 mm
|TRES ISLETAS
|Cubierto
|Normal
|Intransitable
|16 mm
|BARRANQUERAS
|1.78-Crece.-
|LAS PALMAS
|2.00-Crece.-
|ISLA DEL CERRITO
|1.95-Crece.-
|PUERTO BERMEJO
|2.53-Crece.-
|Observaciones: Localidades Taco Pozo (09-10-2024),Tacuruzal (01-11-2024), Avia Terai (28-11-2024), Hermoso Campo (19-01-2025), La
Escondida (24-04-25), Basail (08-05-25), Seccion Comunicaciones J.J.Castelli (31/03/2025). No funcionan Pluviometros. Localidad Hermoso Campo provee datos de Familia Gomez, vecinos de la Comisaria. No se pudo establecer comunicacion por ningun medio con las localidades de Colonia Benitez, Barranqueras y Quitilipi.